Horizen Market Cap Hits $837.04 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $73.34 or 0.00153783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $837.04 million and approximately $47.04 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00322201 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00145387 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 829.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002581 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,413,806 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

