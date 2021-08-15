Zerogoki USD Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001923 BTC on exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $67,405.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.61 or 0.00869431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00107912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044281 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 3,308,204 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “zUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.