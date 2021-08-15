VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Zacks reports. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 1,372.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.69%.
VRME traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $6.40.
About VerifyMe
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.