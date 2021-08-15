Head-To-Head Review: Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) vs. Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Barings BDC alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barings BDC and Hywin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 5 0 3.00 Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barings BDC presently has a consensus target price of $11.31, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Barings BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Hywin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Barings BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barings BDC and Hywin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $71.03 million 7.45 $8.18 million $0.64 17.23 Hywin $181.49 million 0.96 $14.99 million N/A N/A

Hywin has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and Hywin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC 117.79% 6.79% 2.87% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Barings BDC beats Hywin on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.