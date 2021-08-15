Lambda (LAMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.65 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $31.26 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.86 or 0.00867656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00107870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044248 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,444,411,390 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

