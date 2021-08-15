PAC Global (PAC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $765.08 or 0.01604130 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

