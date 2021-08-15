CryptoZoon Price Tops $0.0292 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $17.58 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00049075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00137671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00154365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,579.36 or 0.99741782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.26 or 0.00876804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.60 or 0.06973627 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 847,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 602,307,826 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZOONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.