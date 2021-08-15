Chronologic (DAY) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $129,546.63 and approximately $138.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00059095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.01 or 0.00869989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00108307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044496 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,399,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,951 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

