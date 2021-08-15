Tapmydata Trading 47.2% Higher Over Last Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $999,601.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.61 or 0.00445693 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003301 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $679.23 or 0.01423892 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

