Klaytn (KLAY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $137.87 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and $137.87 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 67% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00004102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00049075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00137671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00154365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,579.36 or 0.99741782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.26 or 0.00876804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.60 or 0.06973627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,646,628,093 coins and its circulating supply is 2,495,758,867 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

