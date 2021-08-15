Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 753,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,187. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

