Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,583,800 shares, a growth of 183.6% from the July 15th total of 911,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:IPXHF remained flat at $$7.48 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

