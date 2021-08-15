Grumpy.finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,958.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market cap of $630,501.08 and $3,958.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,290,993,585,024 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

