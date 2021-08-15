Helmet.insure Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and $1.05 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00140928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00156006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,611.67 or 0.99948065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.86 or 0.00875093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.09 or 0.06896170 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,619,839 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HELMETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.