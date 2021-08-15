RAMP (RAMP) Price Hits $0.28

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $105.91 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.99 or 0.00866968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044458 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 376,336,428 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

