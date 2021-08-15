Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Marubeni stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.94. 6,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Marubeni has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $93.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Marubeni will post 17.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and feed ingredients and compound feed; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

