WELL (WELL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $855,867.00

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One WELL coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a market capitalization of $77.50 million and approximately $855,867.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WELL has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00865914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00108434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044447 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WELLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.