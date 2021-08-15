ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have issued reports on ASLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ ASLN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.83. 307,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,991. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.