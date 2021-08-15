ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have issued reports on ASLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ ASLN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.83. 307,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,991. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

