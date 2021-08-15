Analysts Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report $543.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $545.93 million and the lowest is $542.00 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $363.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

