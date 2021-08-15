Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.62 Billion

Brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post sales of $9.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.14 billion and the highest is $10.25 billion. Nucor reported sales of $4.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $34.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.51 billion to $37.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.12 billion to $35.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $5,003,142.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,792,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,383 shares of company stock worth $14,678,730 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,733,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

