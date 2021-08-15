Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Declines By 84.0%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESYJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,595. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

