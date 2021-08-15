Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Declines By 84.0%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESYJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,595. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

