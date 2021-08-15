Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Grows By 200.0%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

GENSF remained flat at $$73.00 on Friday. Genus has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.73.

Get Genus alerts:

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.