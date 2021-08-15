Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Grows By 200.0%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
GENSF remained flat at $$73.00 on Friday. Genus has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.73.
About Genus
