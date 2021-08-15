Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGKY remained flat at $$22.27 during midday trading on Friday. 497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.79. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

