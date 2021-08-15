Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

