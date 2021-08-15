$198.53 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report $198.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.80 million and the highest is $201.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $213.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $814.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $805.60 million to $822.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,276. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

