Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $11.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $12.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,950 shares of company stock valued at $26,373,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 632.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 155,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.91. 744,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,505. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.96.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

