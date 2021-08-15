Analysts Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $3.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 billion to $15.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.95 billion to $16.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 67,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,779,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,782. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

