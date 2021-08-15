IRISnet (IRIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.51 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $120.15 million and $20.51 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00134221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,575.94 or 0.99719767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00875332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.18 or 0.06885784 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,032,912,226 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,667,364 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

