Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,515 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. 378,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,852. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59.

