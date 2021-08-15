Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,960 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,026,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 153,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,084,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NYSE NRZ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

