Short Interest in Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Decreases By 73.5%

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the July 15th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Fernhill stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.01. 30,049,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,050,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.01. Fernhill has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.03.
Fernhill Company Profile
