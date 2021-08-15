Short Interest in Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Grows By 214.3%

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Kungsleden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of KGSDF remained flat at $$13.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. Kungsleden AB has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25.

Kungsleden AB (publ) Company Profile

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.