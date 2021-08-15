Short Interest in Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Grows By 214.3%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Kungsleden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of KGSDF remained flat at $$13.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. Kungsleden AB has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25.

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

