Covenant Partners LLC Has $13.10 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.24. 477,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,549. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.02 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

