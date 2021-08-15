Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,740. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

