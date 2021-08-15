Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.98 Million

Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post $18.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.50 million and the highest is $19.45 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $14.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.67 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,260 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,609. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KYMR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 301,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,327. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

