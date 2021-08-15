Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce $39.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.03 million and the highest is $62.04 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $18.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $116.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.38 million to $159.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.97 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $247.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 442,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,971. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.25.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

