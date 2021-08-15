iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.