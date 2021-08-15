Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 10,794,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,779,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

