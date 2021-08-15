IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IQEPF remained flat at $$0.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IQE has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

