Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rises By 338.7%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 338.7% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.31. 13,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.40, a P/E/G ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.98. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.3609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

