iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Peoples Bank OH’s 4th Largest Position

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.53. 1,043,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $76.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.