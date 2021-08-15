Round Table Services LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Round Table Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

SBUX traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,357,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,019. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.30. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

