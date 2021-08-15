$6.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $6.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $7.64 billion. Moderna reported sales of $157.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,003.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $19.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $33.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,360,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,190,128. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.55. Moderna has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,400 shares of company stock valued at $79,738,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.