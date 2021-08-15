Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report sales of $432.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $448.45 million and the lowest is $421.20 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $408.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.94. 1,151,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,407. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,068,000 after buying an additional 40,556 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 313,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,826,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $18,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

