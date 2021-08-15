WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post $243.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.06 million. WNS reported sales of $214.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $991.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Shares of WNS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,141. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,872,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,148,000 after buying an additional 98,734 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,580,000 after buying an additional 42,192 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,117,000 after buying an additional 154,358 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 33.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,052,000 after buying an additional 341,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

