Round Table Services LLC Acquires New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in United Parcel Service by 25.8% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 223,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after buying an additional 45,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

UPS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.98. 2,402,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.65. The company has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

