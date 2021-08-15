Round Table Services LLC Acquires 1,098 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 43,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,751,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

