Round Table Services LLC Buys 350 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $260,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 456.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,113,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,276,672. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

