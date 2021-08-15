First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post sales of $741.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $745.90 million. First Horizon reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,603. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Horizon by 178.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after buying an additional 9,211,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,685,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $33,045,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.