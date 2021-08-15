Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report $148.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $106.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $499.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.97 million to $617.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $757.56 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $890.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,329,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,072,244. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

